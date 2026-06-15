Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Athletics On June 15

Lowe is hitting for a .240 BA, .325 OBP and .512 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 43 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

The Athletics are sending J.T. Ginn (4-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.

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