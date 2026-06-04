Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Astros On June 4

Lowe is hitting for a .253 BA, .340 OBP and .525 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 38 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.57 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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