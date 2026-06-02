Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Astros On June 2

Lowe is hitting for a .260 BA, .346 OBP and .529 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .875, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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