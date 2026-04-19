Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Twins On April 19

Singer is 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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