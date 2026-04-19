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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Twins On April 19

Brady Singer will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Singer has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Singer is 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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