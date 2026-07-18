Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On July 18

Singer is 4-9 with a 4.56 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.