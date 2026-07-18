Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On July 18
Brady Singer will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 3:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Singer is 4-9 with a 4.56 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.