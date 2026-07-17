Brady Singer And Reds Face Rockies On July 17
Brady Singer will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, July 17 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Singer has +120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Singer is 3-9 with a 4.72 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.