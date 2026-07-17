Brady Singer And Reds Face Rockies On July 17

Singer is 3-9 with a 4.72 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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