Brady Singer And Reds Play Rangers On April 3
Brady Singer will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Singer has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Singer is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rangers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.