FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Play Rangers On April 3

Brady Singer will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Singer has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Singer is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rangers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News