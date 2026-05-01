Brady Singer And Reds Face Pirates On May 1

Singer is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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