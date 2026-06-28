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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Take On Pirates On June 28

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Singer has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Singer is 3-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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