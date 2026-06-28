Brady Singer And Reds Take On Pirates On June 28

Singer is 3-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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