Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On July 9

Singer is 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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