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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On July 9

Brady Singer will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Singer has -166 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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