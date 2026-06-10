Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Padres On June 10

Singer is 2-6 with a 5.89 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.