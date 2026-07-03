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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Face Orioles On July 3

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Singer has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 3-7 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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