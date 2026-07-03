Brady Singer And Reds Face Orioles On July 3

Singer is 3-7 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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