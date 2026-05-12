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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Play Nationals On May 12

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Singer has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 2-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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