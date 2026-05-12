Brady Singer And Reds Play Nationals On May 12

Singer is 2-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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