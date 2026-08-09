Brady Singer And Reds Take On Nationals On Aug. 9

Singer is 5-10 with a 4.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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