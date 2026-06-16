Brady Singer And Reds Face Mets On June 16

Singer is 2-6 with a 5.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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