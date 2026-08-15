Brady Singer And Reds Face Marlins On Aug. 15
Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Singer has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Singer is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.