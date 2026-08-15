Brady Singer And Reds Face Marlins On Aug. 15

Singer is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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