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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Take On Marlins On April 8

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Singer has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 0-0 with a 5.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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