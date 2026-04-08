Brady Singer And Reds Take On Marlins On April 8

Singer is 0-0 with a 5.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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