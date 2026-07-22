Brady Singer And Reds Take On Mariners On July 22

Singer is 4-9 with a 4.56 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.