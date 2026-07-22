Brady Singer And Reds Take On Mariners On July 22
Brady Singer will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Singer has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Singer is 4-9 with a 4.56 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.