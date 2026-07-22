Brady Singer And Reds Take On Mariners On July 21

Singer is 4-9 with a 4.56 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.