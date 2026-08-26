Brady Singer And Reds Take On Giants On Aug. 26

Singer is 5-12 with a 4.72 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.