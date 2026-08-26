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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Take On Giants On Aug. 26

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Singer is 5-12 with a 4.72 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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