Brady Singer And Reds Play Giants On Aug. 25

Singer is 5-11 with a 4.72 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.