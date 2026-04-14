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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Play Giants On April 14

Brady Singer will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Singer has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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