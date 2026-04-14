Brady Singer And Reds Play Giants On April 14

Singer is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

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