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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Take On Cubs On May 6

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Singer has -136 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 2-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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