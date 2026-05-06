Brady Singer And Reds Take On Cubs On May 6

Singer is 2-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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