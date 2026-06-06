Brady Singer And Reds Play Cardinals On June 6

Singer is 2-6 with a 5.89 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.