Brady Singer And Reds Play Cardinals On Aug. 17

Singer is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.