Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 4

Singer is 5-10 with a 4.35 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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