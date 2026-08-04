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Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds • #51 RP

Brady Singer And Reds Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 4

Brady Singer will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Athletics at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Singer has -115 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Singer is 5-10 with a 4.35 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady Singer

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