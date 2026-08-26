Brady House And Nationals Play Rockies On Aug. 26

House is hitting for a .232 BA, .294 OBP and .386 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 31 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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