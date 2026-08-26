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Brady House
Washington Nationals

Brady House

Washington Nationals • #12 3B

Brady House And Nationals Play Rockies On Aug. 26

Brady House and his Washington Nationals will take on the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. House has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

House is hitting for a .232 BA, .294 OBP and .386 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 31 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady House

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