FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brady House
Washington Nationals

Brady House

Washington Nationals • #12 3B

Brady House And Nationals Play Rockies On Aug. 25

Brady House and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. House has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

House is hitting for a .236 BA, .298 OBP and .393 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 31 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rockies.

Mason Adams takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady House

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News