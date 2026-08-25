Brady House And Nationals Play Rockies On Aug. 25

House is hitting for a .236 BA, .298 OBP and .393 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 31 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rockies.

Mason Adams takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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