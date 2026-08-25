Brady House And Nationals Play Rockies On Aug. 25
Brady House and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. House has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
House is hitting for a .236 BA, .298 OBP and .393 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 31 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rockies.
Mason Adams takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.