Brady House And Nationals Take On Reds On Aug. 7

House is hitting for a .228 BA, .282 OBP and .401 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 26 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Reds will look to Chase Petty (1-2) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.