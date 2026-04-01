Brady House And Nationals Face Phillies On April 1

House had a .234 BA, .252 OBP and .322 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .574 and he scored 26 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 29 runs. House recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.

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