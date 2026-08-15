Brady House And Nationals Play Mets On Aug. 15

House is hitting for a .242 BA, .295 OBP and .397 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 30 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

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