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Brady House
Washington Nationals

Brady House

Washington Nationals • #12 3B

Brady House And Nationals Take On Mets On Aug. 14

Brady House and the Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. House has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

House is hitting for a .236 BA, .288 OBP and .394 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 30 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Robert Stock (0-2) takes the mound for the Mets to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady House

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