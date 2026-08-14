Brady House And Nationals Take On Mets On Aug. 14

House is hitting for a .236 BA, .288 OBP and .394 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 30 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Robert Stock (0-2) takes the mound for the Mets to make his third start this season.

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