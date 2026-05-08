Brady House And Nationals Face Marlins On May 8
Brady House and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. House has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
House is hitting for a .238 BA, .299 OBP and .397 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 16 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.
Robby Snelling will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.