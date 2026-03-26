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Brady House
Washington Nationals

Brady House

Washington Nationals • #12 3B

Brady House And Nationals Play Cubs On March 26

Brady House and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET. House has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

House had a .234 BA, .252 OBP and .322 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .574 and he scored 26 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 29 runs. House recorded five steals on eight attempts.

Matthew Boyd will take the mound to start for the Cubs, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brady House

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