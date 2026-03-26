Brady House And Nationals Play Cubs On March 26

House had a .234 BA, .252 OBP and .322 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .574 and he scored 26 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 29 runs. House recorded five steals on eight attempts.

Matthew Boyd will take the mound to start for the Cubs, his first of the season.

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