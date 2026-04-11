Brady House And Nationals Take On Brewers On April 11

House is hitting for a .277 BA, .346 OBP and .468 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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