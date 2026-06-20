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Braden Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Braden Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #24 OF

Braden Montgomery And White Sox Play Tigers On June 20

Braden Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .188 BA, .212 OBP and .344 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .556 and he has scored four runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton (3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braden Montgomery

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