Braden Montgomery And White Sox Face Tigers On Aug. 14

Montgomery is hitting for a .228 BA, .323 OBP and .365 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 29 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Jackson Jobe (1-0) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.

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