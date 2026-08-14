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Braden Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Braden Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #24 OF

Braden Montgomery And White Sox Face Tigers On Aug. 14

Braden Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .228 BA, .323 OBP and .365 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 29 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Jackson Jobe (1-0) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braden Montgomery

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