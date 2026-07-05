Braden Montgomery And White Sox Play Guardians On July 5

Montgomery is hitting for a .244 BA, .315 OBP and .415 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 12 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (2-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.