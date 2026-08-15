Brad Lord And Nationals Take On Mets On Aug. 15

Lord is 5-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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