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Brad Lord
Washington Nationals

Brad Lord

Washington Nationals • #41 RP

Brad Lord And Nationals Take On Mets On Aug. 15

Brad Lord will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lord has +128 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lord is 5-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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