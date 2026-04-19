Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On April 19

Witt is hitting for a .266 BA, .344 OBP and .329 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored four runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Ryan Weathers (0-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.