FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals • #7 SS

Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 9

Bobby Witt Jr. and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Witt has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Witt is hitting for a .273 BA, .365 OBP and .295 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored one run. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Witt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

The White Sox will look to Anthony Kay (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Witt Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News