Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 9

Witt is hitting for a .273 BA, .365 OBP and .295 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored one run. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Witt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

The White Sox will look to Anthony Kay (0-0) in his second start this season.

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