Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Take On White Sox On April 12

Witt is hitting for a .263 BA, .338 OBP and .316 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored one run. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Grant Taylor (0-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA and eight strikeouts through 6 1/3 innings pitched.

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