Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face White Sox On April 11

Witt is hitting for a .283 BA, .361 OBP and .340 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored one run. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to Erick Fedde (0-2) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.