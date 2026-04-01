Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against Twins On April 1

Witt had a .295 BA, .351 OBP and .501 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .852, which ranked 15th in MLB, and he scored 99 runs. In 687 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 88 runs. Witt recorded 38 steals on 47 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Joe Ryan (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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