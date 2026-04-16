Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Take On Tigers On April 16

Witt is hitting for a .254 BA, .346 OBP and .299 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored one run. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will look to Keider Montero (1-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.