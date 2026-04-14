Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Play Tigers On April 14

Witt is hitting for a .271 BA, .371 OBP and .322 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored one run. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

The Tigers are sending Framber Valdez (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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