Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Orioles On April 20

Witt is hitting for a .280 BA, .362 OBP and .354 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored four runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.49 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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