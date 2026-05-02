Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Play Mariners On May 2

Witt is hitting for a .288 BA, .368 OBP and .424 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 11 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Witt has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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