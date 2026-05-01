Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Play Mariners On May 1

Witt is hitting for a .289 BA, .367 OBP and .430 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 10 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Witt has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Bryan Woo (1-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.

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