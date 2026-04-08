Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Play Guardians On April 8

Witt is hitting for a .250 BA, .354 OBP and .250 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored one run. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Witt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.